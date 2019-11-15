AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 653 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 614.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.45.

NYSE ES opened at $80.80 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $62.61 and a 52-week high of $86.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

