AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 46,253 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 196,920 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,253 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 648,159,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,805,671,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,742,827 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,383,800,000 after buying an additional 9,483,976 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in General Electric by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 365,565,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,838,441,000 after buying an additional 76,193,032 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 112,158,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,177,663,000 after buying an additional 364,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 102,577,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,077,069,000 after buying an additional 498,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.83 per share, for a total transaction of $88,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.64. The company has a market cap of $99.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.13. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $11.75.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.41.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

