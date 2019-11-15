AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 86.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 9,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 117.9% during the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 47,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 25,589 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,934,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 56,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter.

IWR opened at $57.66 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.64 and a 52-week high of $57.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.60.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

