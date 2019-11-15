AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 303,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,134,000 after buying an additional 54,099 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $32.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Read More: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.