AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 126.3% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $194.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $140.82 and a 12 month high of $201.38.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Joseph R. Leonti sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.56, for a total transaction of $446,847.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,432,175.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total transaction of $359,764.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,707 shares in the company, valued at $2,712,478.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,136 shares of company stock worth $12,079,422. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.85.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

Read More: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.