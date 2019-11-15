Aecom (NYSE:ACM) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 572,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 95,849 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.36% of Aecom worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACM. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aecom during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Aecom by 5.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Aecom by 25.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 274,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 56,504 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Aecom by 0.5% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 107,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aecom by 27.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Aecom alerts:

ACM stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.60. 6,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.15. Aecom has a 12-month low of $24.83 and a 12-month high of $44.36.

Aecom (NYSE:ACM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Aecom had a positive return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aecom will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Aecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aecom from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Aecom from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus set a $45.00 target price on shares of Aecom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Aecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.44.

Aecom Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), Management Services (MS), and AECOM Capital (ACAP). The DCS segment offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, including the transportation, facilities, environmental, energy, and water markets.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Aecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.