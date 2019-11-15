Aeon Achieves Market Cap of $3.74 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00002738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC and TradeOgre. Aeon has a market cap of $3.74 million and $736.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00755339 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004021 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000168 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000706 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aeon Coin Trading

Aeon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

