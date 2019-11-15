Aggreko (LON:AGK) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their reduce rating on shares of Aggreko (LON:AGK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on the stock.

AGK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Aggreko to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 905 ($11.83) in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 817.50 ($10.68).

Shares of Aggreko stock opened at GBX 794 ($10.38) on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 800.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 804.03. Aggreko has a 52-week low of GBX 690.40 ($9.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 869.60 ($11.36). The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

