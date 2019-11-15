Aggreko (LON:AGK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Aggreko (LON:AGK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AGK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Aggreko from GBX 770 ($10.06) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Aggreko currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 817.50 ($10.68).

Shares of LON:AGK opened at GBX 795.40 ($10.39) on Wednesday. Aggreko has a twelve month low of GBX 690.40 ($9.02) and a twelve month high of GBX 868.60 ($11.35). The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.68, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 800.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 804.03.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

