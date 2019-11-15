AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Agile Property Holdings Limited is engaged in the business of property development and operation, with extensive involvement in property management, commercial property and hotel operation. The company develops property development projects in several key cities of China, specifically in Guangzhou, Zhongshan, Foshan, Heyuan, Huizhou, Shanghai, Nanjing, Chengdu, Xi’an, Chongqing and Hainan. Agile Property Holdings Limited is headquartered in Zhongshan, China. “

Shares of AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR stock remained flat at $$62.89 on Tuesday. AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR has a one year low of $55.22 and a one year high of $104.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46.

AGILE GRP HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 34.10 million square meters in 53 cities and districts located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, and Kuala Lumpur of Malaysia, as well as South San Francisco of the United States.

