Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse Buys 40,322 Shares

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) CEO Jacqualyn A. Fouse acquired 40,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,982.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AGIO stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 76,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,647. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.04. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.42% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. The business had revenue of $26.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,585,000 after buying an additional 1,027,819 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,790,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,291,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,396,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,671,000 after buying an additional 556,825 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,079,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,862,000 after buying an additional 207,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 597,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,820,000 after buying an additional 212,949 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.11.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

