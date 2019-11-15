AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.79

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.79 and last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 73531 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

