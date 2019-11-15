Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.47

Shares of Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.47 and last traded at $32.43, with a volume of 23308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AYR shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cowen lowered Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Aircastle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aircastle in the second quarter worth about $5,737,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Aircastle by 25.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 167,864 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Aircastle during the second quarter worth approximately $3,204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Aircastle by 779.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 148,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in Aircastle by 95.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aircastle (NYSE:AYR)

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

