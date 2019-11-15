Aladdin (ADN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.88 Million

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Aladdin has a total market cap of $13.37 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aladdin has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One Aladdin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BITKER, BitForex and TOPBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,487.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.36 or 0.02126428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.14 or 0.03126202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00679952 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.00726889 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00054049 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00426503 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011833 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,376,628,698 tokens. The official message board for Aladdin is medium.com/@adncoinofficial. Aladdin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aladdin is adncoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Buying and Selling Aladdin

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BITKER, CoinBene, BitForex and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the exchanges listed above.

