Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 350,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,218,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,094,000 after buying an additional 296,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,948,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,024,000 after buying an additional 549,600 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,694,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,664,000 after buying an additional 95,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,409,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after buying an additional 522,612 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,827,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares during the period.

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Alcoa Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.46 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.63. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.47.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alcoa Corp will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. G.Research downgraded shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Alcoa Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

