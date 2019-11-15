Alexander S. Averitt Acquires 1,500 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Stock

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) COO Alexander S. Averitt acquired 1,500 shares of BlueLinx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, for a total transaction of $21,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,442 shares in the company, valued at $63,076.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BlueLinx stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.43. The stock had a trading volume of 25,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,250. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $35.40. The firm has a market cap of $130.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

Get BlueLinx alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BXC shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BlueLinx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engine Capital Management LP grew its stake in BlueLinx by 155.1% in the 2nd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,029,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 312,955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,199,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx in the 2nd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlueLinx Company Profile

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes building and industrial products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for BlueLinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlueLinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.