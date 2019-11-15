Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.04 and the highest is $2.49. Alibaba Group reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year earnings of $7.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $9.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.91.

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,237,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,842,104. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $129.77 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $471.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.32 and a 200-day moving average of $170.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,533,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,307,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,830,518 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,655,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,125,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,961,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,449,339,000 after purchasing an additional 641,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 204.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,935,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,580,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 24,523,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,155,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,439 shares in the last quarter. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

