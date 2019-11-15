Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $11.99

Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and traded as low as $11.00. Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.15, with a volume of 81,648 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Allergy Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a market cap of $71.57 million and a PE ratio of 22.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 12.21.

About Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY)

Allergy Therapeutics plc engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. It sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies, particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees. The company's products include Pollinex, Pollinex Quattro, Oralvac, Acarovac Plus, and Venomil.

