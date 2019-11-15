Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Short Interest Update

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

ALPN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Hikari Power Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $2.72 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $8.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

