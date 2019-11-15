Alps Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,585 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MasTec by 328.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 363,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,732,000 after purchasing an additional 278,708 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 889.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,339,000 after acquiring an additional 242,077 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 219,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after acquiring an additional 142,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,947,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,536,000 after acquiring an additional 139,490 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,694,000. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MasTec alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTZ shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $74.00 target price on shares of MasTec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of MasTec from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.17.

MasTec stock opened at $70.84 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.24 and a 12-month high of $73.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.14.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MasTec news, Director Robert J. Dwyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,778.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

Recommended Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.