Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,003 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 37,980.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,030,480 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $323,002,000 after buying an additional 4,019,896 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,061,401 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $402,178,000 after purchasing an additional 664,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,132,153 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,372,971,000 after purchasing an additional 307,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,537,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,114,380 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $101,833,000 after purchasing an additional 220,249 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM stock opened at $85.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.41. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 1,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $442,094.40. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,877 shares of company stock worth $1,505,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. FBN Securities raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nomura raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.19.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

