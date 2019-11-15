Alps Advisors Inc. Takes Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of America’s Car-Mart as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRMT. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Henderson sold 1,500 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $127,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,831,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,000 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRMT. BidaskClub cut shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of America’s Car-Mart from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $86.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.63 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $171.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.34 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About America’s Car-Mart

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of February 26, 2019, it operated 144 dealerships. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

