Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 5,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $503,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 146.9% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 62.6% in the second quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 156,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after buying an additional 60,275 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE TER opened at $65.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.73 and a 52-week high of $65.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $582.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.43 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradyne news, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 14,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $876,044.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,300.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael A. Bradley sold 7,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $454,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,234 shares of company stock worth $2,922,166 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

