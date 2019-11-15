AltaCorp Capital Trims Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Target Price to C$26.00

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) had its price target decreased by AltaCorp Capital from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded Inter Pipeline from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Inter Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$25.50 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Inter Pipeline from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

IPL stock opened at C$21.78 on Monday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$18.60 and a twelve month high of C$25.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$22.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a PE ratio of 12.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.1425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.76%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

