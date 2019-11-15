Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Separately, CLSA raised Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.86.

NYSE:ACH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $7.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,428. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 779.00 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 38.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 242,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 67,825 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 28,923 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

