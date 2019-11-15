Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRN. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 1,402.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,902 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin during the second quarter worth $27,928,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 30.8% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amarin by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after acquiring an additional 367,369 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Amarin in the second quarter valued at $4,224,000. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 target price on Amarin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Aegis initiated coverage on Amarin in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

NASDAQ AMRN opened at $21.49 on Friday. Amarin Co. plc has a 1-year low of $11.78 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. Amarin had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 17.42%. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,366,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

