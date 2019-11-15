Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 482.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 262 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amedisys from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amedisys to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.36.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total value of $1,116,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jake L. Netterville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.64, for a total transaction of $135,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,700 shares in the company, valued at $9,861,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,740 shares of company stock worth $1,395,053 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $151.26 on Friday. Amedisys Inc has a 12-month low of $103.76 and a 12-month high of $154.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.11.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

