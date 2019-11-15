American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.96.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer set a $126.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 target price on shares of American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.76. 2,330,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,126. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.62.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.39, for a total transaction of $284,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,801.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,511 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

