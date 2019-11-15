American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,590,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the September 30th total of 3,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. B. Riley set a $28.00 price target on American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. BTIG Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $1,926,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Jack E. Corrigan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $511,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,000 shares of company stock worth $7,060,600. Company insiders own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 87.7% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $26.37. The company had a trading volume of 326,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,620. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $18.91 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

