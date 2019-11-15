AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,210 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,364 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,084,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,546,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,763,000 after purchasing an additional 217,831 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,431,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,334,000 after buying an additional 1,323,514 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 56.5% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,146,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,261,000 after buying an additional 2,218,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 39.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,246,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,094,000 after buying an additional 1,497,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. TheStreet raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.19.

Shares of COLD stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.38. 15,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,739. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $40.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.67.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $466.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD).

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.