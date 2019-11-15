Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amerigo Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

ARREF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,165. The company has a market cap of $72.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Amerigo Resources has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.92.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.90 million during the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.60% and a negative net margin of 4.04%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, produces and sells copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd. in March 2002.

