Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. Avanos Medical also reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year earnings of $1.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Avanos Medical.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AVNS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avanos Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avanos Medical in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.80.

NYSE:AVNS opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. Avanos Medical has a 12-month low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.76.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNS. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in Avanos Medical by 1,659.3% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 751,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,774,000 after purchasing an additional 708,806 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.8% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,991,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,853,000 after buying an additional 301,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 21.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,637,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after buying an additional 284,234 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $8,718,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 13.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,234,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,840,000 after buying an additional 142,386 shares in the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

