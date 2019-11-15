Analysts Anticipate Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) to Announce -$0.32 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Calyxt Inc (NASDAQ:CLXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Calyxt’s earnings. Calyxt posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calyxt will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Calyxt.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Calyxt had a negative net margin of 1,016.27% and a negative return on equity of 43.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 million during the quarter.

CLXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calyxt from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Calyxt to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down from $35.00) on shares of Calyxt in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calyxt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Calyxt has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Calyxt during the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Calyxt by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Calyxt by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Calyxt by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLXT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 93,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.27. Calyxt has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.97 and a current ratio of 12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.41.

Calyxt Company Profile

Calyxt, Inc, a consumer-centric food- and agriculture-focused company, develops healthier specialty food ingredients and food crops using gene-editing technology for agriculture in the United States. It engages in the development of high oleic and low linolenic soybean product candidates; high fiber wheat; improved quality alfalfa product candidates; and cold storable and reduced browning potatoes.

