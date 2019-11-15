Analysts Anticipate Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Information Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Information Services Group.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on III shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Information Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Information Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,893,000 after buying an additional 1,091,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,609,000 after buying an additional 72,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,702,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 25,073 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 501,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 395,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 7,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of III stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. 54,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,659. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.37. Information Services Group has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.53.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operaets through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defence, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare and insurance industries.

