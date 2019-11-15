Analysts Expect American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. American Software posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Software will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Software.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

AMSWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.68.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 3,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $49,143.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,049.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Miller, Jr. sold 1,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $25,214.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,301 shares in the company, valued at $989,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,162 shares of company stock worth $2,768,661 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSWA. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of American Software by 206.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Software during the third quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMSWA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,593. The firm has a market cap of $522.24 million, a PE ratio of 60.32 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. American Software has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $17.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is 157.14%.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

