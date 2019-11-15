Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,047. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

