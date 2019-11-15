Analysts Expect Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.39). Kindred Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.47) to ($1.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down previously from $17.50) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $115,000. General American Investors Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 10.0% during the second quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 494,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 44,753 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in Kindred Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIN stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,047. Kindred Biosciences has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $13.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.79 and a current ratio of 11.36. The stock has a market cap of $323.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.45.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kindred Biosciences (KIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.