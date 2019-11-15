Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ: EXPD) recently:

11/11/2019 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2019 – Expeditors International of Washington had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $78.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – Expeditors International of Washington had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

11/2/2019 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/2/2019 – Expeditors International of Washington was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $76.20 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $62.90 and a 1-year high of $81.15. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.77.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.45. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $2,557,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip M. Coughlin sold 185,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $14,249,543.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,835,874. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,383,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,622,132,000 after buying an additional 191,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,364,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,165,576,000 after buying an additional 546,889 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 4,298,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $326,048,000 after buying an additional 118,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,626,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,237,000 after buying an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,521,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,974,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

