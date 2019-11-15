Analysts Set Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) PT at $48.00

Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EIDX. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eidos Therapeutics to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $177,400.00. Also, insider Uma Sinha sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $96,025.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,500 shares of company stock worth $502,125. 70.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 551,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after acquiring an additional 44,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 11,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 184,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 1,868.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 62,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. 92,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,820. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.87. The company has a current ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.03 and a beta of -0.94. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $26.69 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

