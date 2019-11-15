Analysts Set F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. TheStreet upgraded F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 1,209,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,907. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. F.N.B. has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $12.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.42 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 25.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that F.N.B. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.