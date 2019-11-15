Analysts Set Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) PT at $41.00

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICR. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Vicor in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities set a $39.00 target price on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Vicor stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.92. The stock had a trading volume of 177,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,236. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.68. Vicor has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $49.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 7.20%. Research analysts predict that Vicor will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 9,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $314,672.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,804.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $159,390.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,011 shares of company stock worth $1,331,420 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vicor by 56.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Vicor by 178.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vicor by 315.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Vicor by 13.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 28.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

