Andrew J. Gessow Purchases 5,000 Shares of Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Stock

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Director Andrew J. Gessow bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,499.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

QUOT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $10.84. 308,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,499. Quotient Technology Inc has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The stock has a market cap of $953.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.17 and a beta of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.73 million. Quotient Technology had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Dougherty & Co lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. First Analysis raised shares of Quotient Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Quotient Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,062,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,409,000 after acquiring an additional 616,967 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,620,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,781,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,094,000 after acquiring an additional 231,429 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Quotient Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Concourse Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 228,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 174,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

