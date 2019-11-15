Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.58% from the company’s previous close.

ATEX has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley set a $59.00 price target on shares of Anterix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Anterix in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

Get Anterix alerts:

ATEX traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $40.79. 96,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,728. Anterix has a twelve month low of $30.64 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.88 and a quick ratio of 19.88.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Anterix had a negative net margin of 951.89% and a negative return on equity of 17.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephen Feinberg sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $43,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.99 per share, with a total value of $713,830.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 476,929 shares of company stock worth $18,712,874 in the last 90 days. 6.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 293.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Anterix in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.