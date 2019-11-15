Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, Sells 12,713 Shares

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $614,165.03.

AM stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.35. 5,757,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,237,835. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.49. Antero Midstream Corp has a twelve month low of $5.34 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 32.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 544.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 372.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Antero Midstream from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lowered Antero Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $61,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth $78,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

