Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Shares Bought by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 421,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,851 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $21,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 7.6% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 12.7% during the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 33.8% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 854,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 215,687 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $22,138,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the second quarter worth about $557,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIV traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.52. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.18%.

AIV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $53.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.38.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

