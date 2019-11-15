Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) Short Interest Update

Apex Global Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:APEX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 168.9% from the September 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Apex Global Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

NASDAQ APEX opened at $1.05 on Friday. Apex Global Brands has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Apex Global Brands (NASDAQ:APEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Apex Global Brands had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million during the quarter.

Apex Global Brands Company Profile

Apex Global Brands Inc, a brand ownership and marketing company, creates and manages lifestyle brands worldwide. The company's brand portfolio that spans multiple consumer product categories and retail tiers includes Hi-Tec, Magnum, 50 Peaks, Interceptor, Cherokee, Tony Hawk, Liz Lange, Point Cove, Carole Little, Everyday California, and Sideout.

