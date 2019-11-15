Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Fulcrum Capital LLC

Fulcrum Capital LLC raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.7% of Fulcrum Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Fulcrum Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 2,245.0% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 64.2% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belvedere Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL opened at $264.14 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $142.00 and a one year high of $264.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $239.73 and its 200-day moving average is $210.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1,163.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. ValuEngine cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Maxim Group cut Apple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.54.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.