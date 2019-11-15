Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 5.7%

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.24, 170,216 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 171% from the average session volume of 62,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average is $0.29.

Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Applied Energetics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products. The company also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. It serves defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide.

