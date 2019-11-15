Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Applied Industrial’s shares have outperformed the industry. The company remains focused on improving its product line, value-added services, initiatives to drive operational excellence and cost savings. Also, it has been steadily strengthening inorganic growth trajectory on acquisitions. Further, the company expects to continue generating strong cash flow, which will work in its favor. Moreover, it remains committed to rewarding shareholders handsomely through dividend payments. However, end-market challenges, especially in fluid power technology, pose a concern. These along with inflation woes, and higher selling, distribution and administrative expenses might continue to adversely impact operating margin going forward. Headwinds from high debt levels & international operations might hurt Applied Industrial.”

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIT. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

NYSE AIT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,826. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.34. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.45 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry Sue Thornton sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.45, for a total value of $856,856.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,910.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 124.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 23.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

