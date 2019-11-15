Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials updated its Q1 guidance to $0.87-0.95 EPS.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $5.10 on Friday, hitting $62.06. 28,337,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,223,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $47.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $62.92. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $1,340,891.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,105 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.68.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

