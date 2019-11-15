Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives Buy Rating from Cowen

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s current price.

AMAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.68.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $56.96 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $57.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Steve G. Ghanayem sold 25,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $1,340,891.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2,914.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,176,000 after acquiring an additional 10,983,055 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 72.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,611,081 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,150,193,000 after purchasing an additional 10,735,173 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,351,337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,273,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,052 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $204,994,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 49.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,459,335 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $379,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

